Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad PDA: Actor Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad recently engaged in online PDA on her Instagram video. The Actor-Singer had posted a video of her singing Tufail Niazi's rendition on the tragic love saga of Heer-Raanjha. The Vikram Vedha star in no time commented on Saba's video pointed out at the pencil in her hair bun. The latter replied with a cute comment to the Greek God's observation. Check out this video shared by Saba on her Instagram handle:

Saba Sings Heer-Raanjha Rendition!

The Rocket Boys actor captioned her post as, “Mid study time day dreaming of Heer. Was going over lines for my next project and this one came and sat in my mind, had to get it out of me to be able to concentrate. For as long as I can remember Heer has been a part of my musical upbringing – so many magical singers have told her story in song – for me my earliest memories of Heer-Ranjha go back to summer holidays in Ludhiana at my grandparents place – its magical notes coming to us from my Dadiji’s room where she played it on her cassette player.” Sharing her childhood memories, Saba wrote, “If I remember correctly this is a tiny excerpt from Tufail Niazi’s rendition. Yes you can hear the AC grumbling in the back – yes that’s a pencil in my hair – it’s far from perfect and not my best attempt i’m afraid but I loved singing it anyway – bhool chook maaf 🙏🏽.” Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Research Fellow Posts| Check Eligibility, Other Details

Saba Calls Hrithik Cute!

Saba concluded her post as she wrote, “Heer kaindi hai – I went looking for ranjha But I couldn’t find him anywhere In my search I even found God but alas even God isn’t like my Ranjha I don’t want to go with the Kheras( the family she was forcefully married into) Only Dheedo Ranjha lives in my heart

God pls I don’t want to go with the khereyaan -main nahin jaana khereyan de naal…” Rumoured beau Hrithik commented on Saba’s post as he stated, “That pencil only adds to the contrast of all that you are as a human. Anomaly I say 🔥🔥.” The Rocket Boys star replied to Hrithik’s comment as, “@hrithikroshan hey thanks 🙂 trust you to find value in my stationary – you the cutest – ok bye :).”

On the work front Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s aerial-action drama Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone apart from Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The actor is also gearing up for his first web series, an Indian adaptation of The Night Manager to be streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Hrithik will essay Tom Hidddleston’s Jonathan Pine in the series.

