Jhanvi Kapoor And Ananya Pande Twinning in White: Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pande were recently spotted bonding at the Mumbai airport. As the actors giggled while walking through the airport both of them were twining in white. While the paparazzi captured the two ladies smiling and laughing through, fans came up with funny comments on the viral video. Check out this video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:Also Read - Ananya Pandey Takes The Internet by Storm With Her Hot Bikini Pics, Fans Say, 'Uff'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash to Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Actresses Who Aced Summer Sexiness in Plunging Neckline - See Hot Pics

Janhvi And Ananya Rock Ethnic Wear!

While Ananya donned a sleeveless white kurta with matching pants, Janhvi wore an anarkali suit. The actors’ candid moments got some funny reaction from netizens. Referring to both Janhvi and Ananya’s dating rumours with Ishaan Khatter fans commented saying both had more than just white in common. A fan commented “Dono Ka Ex Ishan Hai (both have Ishaan as their ex).” Another user wrote, “Enter Ishaan Khatter.” Check out the comments: Also Read - Did Ananya Panday - Ishaan Khatter Break up After 3 Years of Relationship? Here's What We Know

Janhvi And Ananya Both Starred Opposite Ishaan!

Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Sairat‘s official remake Dhadak opposite Ishaan in 2018, was rumoured to be dating him for sometime. Ananya has also starred alongside Ishaan in the 2020 release Khaali-Peeli and was reportedly dating him before their much talked about recent break-up rumours. The Gehraiyaan actor had also joined Ishaan for his elder brother Shahid Kapoor’s birthday celebrations in February.

Janhvi is currently filming for Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Mili and Good Luck Jerry. She . Ananya Vijay Deverakonda in Dharma Productions Liger and has also been signed on for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

For more updates on Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey, check out this space at India.com.