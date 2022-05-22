Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali controversy: Salman Khan’s home production project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has got into several controversies. After reports of Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma walking out of the film, it has been reported now that all is not well between the Tiger 3 actor and director Farhad Samji. It is being claimed by an ETimes report that Salman is ghost-directing the movie.Also Read - Aayush Sharma Walks Out of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The filmmaker had directed over 10% of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, after going through the rushes Salman and co-producers were reportedly unhappy with Samji. It is also reported that the makers don’t have eough faith in the director due to the fate of his last movie Bachchan Paandey. Although Samji won’t be replaced on paper in order to avoid any negative PR. Reportedly, Salman and ADs would be involved in the direction. Samji’s inputs would be taken if required. Also Read - The Subtle Sexism of Salman Khan's Tweet to Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen!

Salman was earlier supposed to shoot for Kick 2, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. When the producer put the film on hold and announced Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to be directed by Farhad Samji. Salman stepped in took over the production repsonsibility from Sajid.

