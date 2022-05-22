Kanika Kapoor Grroves to Baby Doll: Singer Kanika Kapoor looked a happy bride on her wedding and had a blast at her post wedding party as well. The singer grooved to her popular song Baby Doll with husband Gautam Hathiramani. The newly weds also had a cute PDA moment as they danced their heart out. Check out hte video shared by Pinkvilla on Kanika’s post wedding bash:Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Ties Knot With Businessman Gautam in a Dreamy Wedding in London - See Breathtaking Pics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)



In the video Kanika can be seen dancing on her own song Baby Doll as Gautam joins her. The singer doesn’t shy away in expressing herself as she is seen locking lips with Gautam. The couple also locked lips on their wedding ceremony. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Locks Lips With Gautam at Dreamy Pre-Wedding Ceremony, Dance on 'Kajra Re' in Viral Video

Check out the post shared by Kanika on her Instagram handle: Also Read - Singer Kanika Kapoor Grieves The Loss of Her Grandmother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor)

Kanika and Gautan tied the knot in London in a dreamy fairy tale wedding. Kanika is a mother to three kids – Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj from her previous marriage. The singer was married to Raj Chandok at the age of 18, but later the couple called it quits. Kanika had previously shared a video from the reception where she danced to her song Jugni Ji with son Yuvraj.

