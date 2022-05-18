Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Planning Wedding: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level, the speculations are rife at the rumour mills. The power couple of B-town haven’t made any confirmation or denial regarding the same though. However, as per the latest gossip, there are strong claims regarding the duo tying the knot in November-December 2022.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's Killer Body Transformation Sets Internet on Fire - See His Fat to Fit Pics

Malaika-Arjun Plan Intimate Wedding!

According to a Bollywood Life report Arjun and Malaika have decided to get hitched by the end of 2022. It states, “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai.” The BL report also suggests that since Arjun and Malaika love winter season, so they are likely to wed each other in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. Arjun recently took to Instagram taking a jibe at his wedding rumours with Malaika. Check out this Instagram story by Arjun: Also Read - Malaika Arora to Bharti Singh, B-Town Celebs Who Have Shed Kilos With Intermittent Fasting

As per the report the couple believes in simplicity so they will host a wedding party post they register their marriage. Close friends and family of the couple will host the wedding party. According to the BL report, “The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika’s parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list.”



Meanwhile, Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him. Earlier, Arjun(36) spoke about how Malaika(48) stood by him like a rock when their relationship was subjected to unnecessary scrutiny due to the age gap between them.

