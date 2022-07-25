Alia on Ranveer’s nude photoshoot: After Swara Bhasker, Arjun Kapoor and others, Alia Bhatt now reacted to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot at an event on Monday. When asked to comment on the criticism and the trolling that Ranveer is receiving for baring it all on the cover of the Paper magazine, Alia said she loves him too much to react to this.Also Read - Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt is Victim of Domestic Violence in Dark Comedy, Vijay Varma-Shefali Shah Impress - Watch Video

The actress was present at the trailer launch of her Netflix movie Darlings where she said, "I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star, Ranveer. So the question itself is something I can't tolerate. I love him. He has given us so much at the movies. So, we should only give him love." Alia's video reacting to Ranveer's nude photoshoot is going viral on social media.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s viral video on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot:



Alia and Ranveer are best buddies in Bollywood. Or at least that’s what they called themselves in their joint appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7. The duo has already shared screen space in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. They are now working together in KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Earlier, speaking on his friend’s nude photoshoot, Arjun said at an event, “You should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Ranveer Singh never does anything without being himself. He is not pretentious. You are seeing him for 10-12 years and there’s the same energy, and warmth whenever he goes anywhere. It’s just an extension of his personality.”

He added, “Full Credit to the boy if he’s really happy doing what he’s doing! If he is not being forced into it and it’s not being done in the wrong way or a crude way, you should respect that. He is allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy. He is making people happy by doing that all.”

Ranveer Singh posed naked in his photoshoot for the popular magazine. The pictures showed him lying bare-bodied on a Turkish rug. The stint simply broke the internet, inviting memes and jokes on Twitter. How did you like the photoshoot?