Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Khan Spotted Together Coming Out of Late Night Party, Fan Says ‘Inki Karado Yaar’ - Watch Viral Video

Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Khan Late Night Party: Actor Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan yet again gave enough spice to the rumour mills and shutterbugs as they were recently spotted at popular food joint. Few weeks back Palak was seen with Ibrahim in his car as the duo came out of a restaurant. The video of Palak hiding her face went viral till she clarified she hadn’t informed mom Shweta Tiwari about the same. Check out this new video of the actor with Ibrahim shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is All About Glitz And Glamour in Sequin Black Bralette And Hot Pants- Watch Viral Video

Palak And Ibrahim Party Hard!

In the video Palak can be seen slaying in a sexy green top teamed with white crop top and a grey shirt. The actor looked vivacious as she confidently walked through waving to the paparazzi with her tresses kept open. Ibrahim, being a carbon copy of Dad Saif Ali Khan looked like a true Nawab as he smiled to the shutterbugs dressed in casuals. Palak and Ibrahim left in different car after a joyful evening. Sara Ali Khan’s younger bro left the venue with his boy gang. Also Read - Palak Tiwari Flaunts Sexy Moves in Co-ords as ‘Mangta Hai Kya’ Crosses 10 Million Views- Watch

Netizens Call Palak-Ibrahim Cute Couple!

Ibrahim and Palak are a hot topic for the rumour mongers with speculations of their alleged relationship on the rife despite the Bijlee Bijlee actor’s denial. Netizens reacted with funny to nasty comments on the viral clip. A user took a funny jibe and wrote, “Inki karado yaar ❤️❤️ bahot cute couple honge,” while another person commented, “They both are so similar faces like bhai behen 😉.” Check out these reactions:

Palak And Ibrahim to Make Bollywood Debut Soon!

While Palak has bagged a horror thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter opposite Vivek Oberoi co-starring Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat. Ibrahim on the the other hand is harnessing his craft as he is currently assisting Karan Johar in his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

For more updates on Palak and Ibrahim check out this space at India.com.