Radhika Apte on Colleagues Undergoing Cosmetic Surgeries: Radhika Apte is one of the few actors who have created their own niche in B-town by going against her tide. Radhika, who is known for doing unconventional characters ad experimental scripts recently spoke on the superficial nature of Bollywood. Radhika opened up on the double standards of the glamour industry when it comes to body positivity and embracing age. Radhika, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “One of the most challenging things of my career has been accepting rejection, which is a constant and still a part of my life. That’s fine because freelancers always get rejected constantly.” Radhika finds certain things in Bollywood are hard for her to accept.Also Read - Rohit Shetty on Ongoing North-South Debate, ‘Trend of Bollywood Khatam Will Never Happen’

Check out this post shared by Radhika on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Also Read - Boney Kapoor Duped in Credit Card Fraud for Transactions Worth Rs 3.82 Lakh, Mumbai Police Begin Probe

Radhika Questions B-Town Double Standards

Radhika stated, “What I’m really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies.” The 36-year-old, further added, “I just can’t cope with it. And I don’t see a lot of people standing up for it or standing against it. In fact, (there are) people (from the industry) who talk about body positivity themselves and they have gone through so many things (done). I am a bit tired of that and I find it very, very challenging (to accept).” Also Read - Yami Gautam Reveals Shocking Details of Bollywood: ‘I Was in Dilemma…’

Radhika Not Interested in B-Town Parties

Radhika shared about her time she spent at her London home, as she said, “London makes me less anxious, less insecure. It constantly reminds me of what it is that I really want to do, and what are my priorities. So, the distance (from the industry) always helps. Life here is very diverse… It gets quite tiring in Mumbai because it’s all about meeting the industry people.” Radhika admitted she finds it hard attending B-town parties and confessed she finds it difficult to practice self censorship when it comes to expressing herself. Radhika opined, “I have become less able to compromise. I’m a bit tired and bored of doing things that I don’t really agree with, or saying great things about something that I don’t think is great. I’m tired of doing small talk with people, attending unnecessary parties and unnecessarily just being there in front of people. I’m just tired of all of that.”

Radhika, who will next be seen in Vikram-Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, also has Mrs Undercover and Monica, O My Darling, slated for release. On being away from the showbiz, the Sacred Games actor said, “The content which is coming to me has not been very inspiring lately… I am taking a break because I’m just not sure what I want to do. In the next couple of months. I’ll decide what I want to do.”

For more updates on Radhika Apte, check out this space at India.com.