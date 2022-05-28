Shehnaaz Gill Begins Shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan’s new production titles Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of the most talked about under production movies of 2022. Though, any official announcement has not yet been made by the makers, the audience’s curiosity has only been rising with many speculations coming from unknown sources. Salman Khan’s upcoming releases as always are under the watch of the Tiger 3 actor’s die-hard fans. For those excited and inquisitive about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, a fresh news has been doing the rounds. A source close to the production house shared, “Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan’s much talked about film while the first schedule of the film will start in Mumbai than in Hyderabad followed by northern cities of India further.”Also Read - Karan Johar Announces Action Film on Birthday, Fans Left Guessing: 'SRK, Hrithik, Salman or Ranbir'

Shehnaaz Gets Her Dream Debut

While many assumptions have been hovering around the corners about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, it is important to note that it is a dream debut of every newcomer. Any aspiring actor craves to have their debut Bollywood launch with a Salman Khan film. The film has come as a big opportunity for Shehnaaz that will surely be a big turning point for her acting career. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Bold Moves in Latest Video, Fans Say, 'Uff Teri Ada' - WATCH

Shehnaaz had her shot to fane with Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Shehnaaz was previously dating late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla. Also Read - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan Ghost Directing The Film After Director Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey Debacle

