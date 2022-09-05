Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi break up: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi broke the internet when they announced their relationship in a social media post earlier this year. However, things don’t seem as happy and smooth in their relationship as they appeared then. Or at least that’s what the internet now thinks after the latest changes that Lalit Modi has made in his profile on social media.Also Read - Sushmita Sen Celebrates Her Mom's Birthday With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

When Modi announced that he was dating Sushmita, the former Miss Universe, he changed his bio and profile picture on Instagram. The businessman shared a picture of himself posing with the 'love of his life' Sushmita and wrote that he was starting a new life now. His bio had read, "finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 (sic)." However now, Modi's profile and bio have no mention of Sushmita. His profile picture has a national flag and his bio only mentions 'founder of IPL.' The post in which he shared multiple pictures of Sushmita continues to be there on his Instagram.

LALIT MODI MENTIONS SUSHMITA SEN IN HIS INSTAGRAM BIO:

LALIT MODI CHANGES HIS BIO AND REMOVES SUSHMITA SEN'S NAME:

Earlier, as he dropped romantic pictures with Sushmita online, he called it a ‘new beginning.’ In another post, he later clarified that he’s just dating the actor currently. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic),” he wrote, followed by “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic),” in the next post.

Interestingly, while Lalit Modi made all sorts of announcements and released many pictures of himself posing with Sushmita, she never even re-shared any of Lalit’s posts on her own social media accounts let alone create a new one with him. What do you think of their current relationship status?