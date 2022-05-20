Vaani Kapoor to Start a Fitness Platform: Actor Vaani Kapoor plans to create a platform that enables people to pursue holistic and a balanced living. The actor known to be a fitness enthusiast wants to empower people to get astute knowledge about nutrition. Check out this post by Vaani on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Rashmika Mandana Look From Animal Gets Leaked, Fans Say Sanskari Outside, Deadly Inside

Vaani on Taking a Disciplined Diet!

Vaani says, "I'm deeply passionate about health and wellness. Being from a different city and living all alone trying to become an actress, I learnt very early on that I have to be extremely disciplined about my life and what I eat because that essentially adds up to how fit I am. I'm actually a big foodie and I love to indulge occasionally but I ensure that while I love to eat, I also have to take care of my health and well-being."

She further adds, "I cannot wait to share my fitness journey with like-minded individuals. I hope to create a platform that enables us to learn from each other and understand the true meaning of holistic and a balanced living. I want to share my fitness secrets and learn what others are doing so that I can incorporate them into my daily life. Hope people will find this collaboration beneficial. More on this in the next few months." Check out this post by Vaani on her Instagram handle:

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of YRF’s Shamshera, in which she is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Shamshera releases worldwide in cinemas on July 22.

The actor was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, where she played a trans-girl opposite Aayushman Khurana.

