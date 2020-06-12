Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Life has its own ways of ditching you. Usually, at times when you are thinking nothing could go wrong anymore. For Mirza and Bankey, the struggle seems the same. However, their pain doesn’t appear worth enduring. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Tongue Twister Challenge: Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao And Others Ace The Challenge

In Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, there’s reality, destiny, culture, and wishfulness but not entertainment. This is probably the first film coming from the director’s hat that despite being rooted in realism doesn’t leave you with any thoughts. It’s almost as if the story crawls and is being dragged to come to a point when a viewer can understand it. But with all the meddling drama where you try to figure out who’s doing what, you lose your attention and no longer cares to know what lies in the climax, which could be just the only thing about the story that saves the day. For some, not all. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo: This is How Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Helped Ayushmann Khurrana Bag Role in Film

Gulabo Sitabo could have been one of the most memorable performances by Amitabh Bachchan. However, the let down that the story is, even a stellar performance by the legendary actor feels short to make it look acceptable let alone successful. Bachchan appears remarkable. The way he carries the body language and the aura of Mirza seems effortless and yet you know how much of efforts would have gone behind fulfilling the demands of this character at the age of 77. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Mirza is a scrooge and someone who has led his entire life trying to establish his hold on the giant 100-years-old haveli that originally belongs to his wife who is 15 years older than him. Mirza does petty chores all his life. When his already worn-out chappals finally give up, he buys a pair of used ones for 20 bucks. He feels a sense of achievement in stealing the bulbs from his tenants’ house and selling them for a few coins. The only person who shows him the mirror is his tenant Bankey, who, by the way, is not a saint himself. Paying Rs 30 per month as the rent of his house where he lives with his mother and three sisters is a big deal for him. Once when Mirza comes to his room to ask for the rent, he makes his youngest sister act like she’s sick and gets the mother to pretend that there’s no food to eat.

The first time you see these two misers arguing in a scene, you expect their chemistry to develop into something meaningful later. But, the more you expect, the more you are in for a disappointment. Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Bankey is exactly like Mirza – equally greedy, equally ungenerous, and someone who can’t be trusted with any responsibility. The actor, who has now perfectly polished his craft of playing a small-town UP man, moves his magic wand and appears totally apt for the role but there’s not much in the story for him to do. In every scene that he features, all he has been given is to emote how annoyed he is from the old man’s behaviour. Bankey’s life is not fair, neither is his own girlfriend. You expect him and Mirza to be on the same page at least once so that you get something to like about the story. All expectations in vain though.

The supporting cast has Vijay Raaz playing an officer from the archaeological department, and Brijendra Kala in the role of a lawyer. They both bring a little freshness to the story and generate interest for some time but the tom-and-jerry play doesn’t stay still for long. The story again crashes down with a predictable twist. To be fair, even if you wouldn’t guess the exact climax, you would more or less know what’s in the store for the two leading men.

You expect a breezy comedy, a slice-of-life film from Shoojit Sircar who has brought out the best of Bachchan and Ayushmann in Piku and Vicky Donor, respectively. However, when he brings these two forces together, he probably depends more on the craft of these actors than on the entertainment appeal of his own story. With the setting of Gulabo Sitabo and shining performances, Sircar could have worked wonders. This remains a bit of a missed opportunity now.