After BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda tweeted to claim that many Bollywood people have got links with anti-India personalities of Pakistan and ISI, several speculations are being made. As per a news report published exclusively in Zee News, actor Shah Rukh Khan and singer Guru Randhawa are friends with Rehan Siddiqui and Tony Ashai who are accused of making insensitive and inflammatory anti-India statements. Both Siddiqui and Ashai are also accused of funding terror activities in Jammu & Kashmir. Also Read - 'Bollywoodies Should Renounce Them'! BJP Spokesperson's Tweet Claiming Bollywood People Have Links With ISI And Pak Army Goes Viral

As mentioned in the news report, SRK and his wife Gauri Khan have a close business relationship with Ashai and they have even gone out on tours together. A few old photos in which SRK, Gauri and Guru can be seen posing with these personalities have surfaced again on social media. However, these are old photos taken a few years back and not necessarily confirm that they are still friends. Also Read - China Waiting For Bollywood Films, Writes Chinese Daily Global Times, After Galwan Clash

The report also mentioned that Tony Ashai is a Kashmir born architect who has allegedly been provoking Kashmiri youth to do violent activities in the valley. The other name that has come across is that of Rehan Siddiqui who is believed to have close Bollywood links because he has been arranging and organising international concerts and professional tours for Bollywood celebs worldwide. It should be noted that he is the same man against which a few cinema bodies had sent out a notice to various stars including Udit Narayan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Salman Khan among others last year when these stars were expected to perform abroad at concerts organised by Siddiqui. All the artistes including Dosanjh and Narayan had replied to the notice saying that they had cancelled their respective tours and concerts. Also Read - Anubhav Sinha Resigns From Bollywood, Changes His Twitter Profile to ‘Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)’

A source as mentioned in the report said, “He owns a radio channel and brings Indian artistes to Houston for Bollywood concerts. He uses his radio channels as a platform to run anti-India propaganda.”