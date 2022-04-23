‘You Made The Right Choice’: Akshay Kumar Gets Support From Celebs as he Apologizes For Endorsing Pan Masala

Akshay Kumar Gets Bollywood Support: Actor Akshay Kumar who recently got into a controversy for endorsing Pan Masala brand issued a twitter apology for the same on April 21, 2022. The Prithviraj actor was recently seen in a Pan Masala ad with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. However, the advertisement didn’t went down too well with the netizens. From calling out Bollywood for its double standard to criticizing Akshay for endorsing Pan Masala, the controversy peaked public outrage to another level. The Padma Shri awardee soon apologized to the public on social media. Recently, actors Milind Soman and Juhi Chawla praised Akshay for saying sorry to his fans. Check out this tweet by Milind Soman:Also Read - Mannat Trends Big on Twitter After Shah Rukh Khan's Home Name Plate Gets Makeover - PICS

Hailing Akshay for apologizing on his decision to endorse Pan Masala, Milind tweeted,"@akshaykumar 👍 you made the right choice, whatever the reason! Responding to the action star twitter apology, his former co-star and actor Juhi Chawla wrote on the microblogging site, ""Respect." Trade expert and film critic Joginder Tuteja showered praise on Akshay for being brave and modest. Retweeting the actor's tweet, Tuteja captioned his post as, "This is truly humbling.

Check out Akshay’s apology note on twitter:

Ajay Devgn Breaks Silence on Endorsing Gutkha Brand, Netizens React to His 'Should Not be Sold' Statement

Akshay will next be seen playing the protagonist in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj opposite debutant Miss World Manushri Chillar. While Manushri plays princess Sanjukta who eloped with Prithviraj, Sonu Sood essays the charcter of Pritviraj’s best friend and poet Chandrabardai. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal characters.

For more updates on Akshay Kumar check out this space at India.com.