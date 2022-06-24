Shamshera Trailer Review: The grand trailer of YRF’s upcoming film Shamshera is here. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in a double role alongside Sanjay Dutt who plays the main antagonist and Vaani Kapoor who is Ranbir’s love interest in the film. Directed by Karan Malhotra, known for helming Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath in 2012, the film rides big on action. Shamshera is set in the pre-independence era and Ranbir plays the titular role – a dacoit who robs the wealthy ones to help those being harassed and marginalised by the Britishers.Also Read - Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence on Making Kartik Aaryan Dance With Karan Johar at Bollywood Party | Exclusive

The trailer introduces Ranbir in a grand fashion with the camera constantly capturing him at a low angle to highlight his grandeur in his community. Sanjay Dutt, who also played the villain in Agneepath and totally aced his performance, looks like a menacing figure who takes pleasure in brutality on his own people. In one scene from the trailer, his character is using a long lash to beat up a villager in front of a scared kid who's devastated and sitting naked on the ground witnessing the act of barbarism.

Watch the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s Shamshera here:



While the action, the VFX and the entire tone of the film that helps it look like set in the pre-independence era make an interesting watch, Vaani's role disappoints again. The trailer introduces the actress as a girl dancing in various scenes and advising Shamshera against challenging the Britishers and their allies. "Pagal ho gaya hai, kehta hai puri saltanat se pange lega. Pakka marega tu," she says in the trailer.

Shamshera brings Ranbir back on-screen after a long wait of four years. The film will hit the screens on July 22. Your thoughts on the trailer?