Actor Rishi Kapoor has left many hearts broken with his demise after he lost the battle with bone marrow cancer. Bollywood celebrities keep remembering him and one such actor is Anil Kapoor with whom Bobby actor shared a cordial relationship and their children Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor made their debut together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya.

Or the premiere of the film, proud parents, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor along With Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor along with Sonam Kapoor attended the event and their candid pictures show their happiness. Sharing a glimpse of one such day, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share happy pictures of both the parents from the event.

He captioned it, "Remembering James..Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir's careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life…" (sic)

On May 13, Rishi’s prayer meet was held which was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Risshima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan, Aadar Jain, Reema Jain, and Anissa Malhotra.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he succumbed to his ailment. As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital.

In 2018, the Bobby actor Rishi was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019.