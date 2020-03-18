As the cases of COVID-19 outbreak keep growing in the country, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of his hand with a “Home Quarantined” stamp on it. The actor tweeted the photograph on Tuesday and captioned the image, “Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone is at Her Productive Best Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, See Photo

Big B has been actively spreading awareness on social media to curb the spread of COVID-19. He recently announced that he would be canceling the ritual of Sunday meeting with fans to keep everyone safe. The iconic star had earlier also penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter. Also Read - After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Joins WHO's Safe Hands Challenge- Watch

On a related note, the Maharashtra government has decided to mark those who are getting quarantined at their homes during the COVID-19 scare in India. As a precautionary measure, the step to home-quarantine people arriving from coronavirus affected region has been taken. The precautionary measure will help the government to isolate and identify them in the case if they mingle with the general public.

Earlier, singer Sonu Nigam has shared a similar picture to create awareness among citizens.



The ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday confirmed 147 cases of a novel coronavirus, including 25 cases of foreign nationals being infected and 14 cured cases. Meanwhile, the first case reported in Kolkata has raised several questions over the screening at airports. Meanwhile, West Bengal reported its first case of coronavirus where the 18-year-old was found carrying coronavirus after he came for the test. Questions are being raised over how effective the screenings at airports are which didn’t identify this particular case.