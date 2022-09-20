Doctor G Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana becomes a gynaecologist in his new movie titled ‘Doctor G‘. The actor took to social media to share the trailer of his upcoming film. He plays the role of Dr Uday Gupta who wanted to become an Orthologist but ends up being a gynaecologist, a profession that is believed to be more suitable for women. In the trailer, Ayushmann’s character hilariously deals with the challenges that come his way in becoming a good doctor.Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana - Ananya Panday Celebrate India’s Win Over Pakistan, Recreate Team India’s 'Kala Chashma' Dance - Watch

The video shows him trying to survive his years in the medical college where he is taught by a senior female doctor (Shefali Shah) and is bullied by his classmates (Rakul Preet Singh and others) for being the only male gynaecologist in the batch. The more he tries to adjust to excel in the field, the more brickbats he faces. One of the biggest challenges that he encounters is building trust in the female patients and their family members when it comes to being comfortable with a male gynaecologist.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF DOCTOR G, STARRING AYUSHMANN KHURRANA AND RAKUL PREET SINGH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap is another hilarious ride where Ayushmann is given the task to break a stereotype with his own entertaining swag. He has to ‘lose the male touch’ to become a successful gynaecologist and that keeps the audience hooked throughout the trailer. Everytime you feel that society labels a profession as gender specific, you are drawn back to Dr Uday’s lack of confidence and discomfort in treating female patients.

Sheeba Chaddha is also seen in the film. She plays the role of Ayushmann’s mother who wants to join a dating app to get another chance at relationships. Doctor G has already created a good buzz on social media with the audience appreciating Ayushmann for bringing yet another relatable piece of cinema. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 14. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Doctor G!