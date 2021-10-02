Mumbai: Days after Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Pune, shooting for director Atlee’s next movie, the Bollywood superstar is now likely to shoot at a Mumbai hospital. If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee are gearing up for a 10-day long shooting schedule in Mumbai.Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Rs 2790 Animal Print Sweater From Her Latest Shoot is Bookmark-Worthy

As per a report in Mid-Day, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to begin his shooting schedule for the movie at BD Petit Parsee Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, the first schedule of the movie will be wrapped after this 10-day long shoot in Mumbai. However, King Khan will then head to Spain to shoot Pathan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Says ‘Ye Bandhan Abhi Bhi Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai’ to Salman Khan For SiwaySRK Ads

Earlier in September, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Pune to shoot for Atlee’s movie. The pictures of the same also went viral on social media. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Reveals That He 'Needs To Take Dance Lessons' From Gauri Khan's Mother

The reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration with Atlee are going on for a while now. Even though there is no official confirmation on the same, if reports are to be believed, the director has managed to pull a great casting coup with the film starring Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Rana Daggubati.

In October 2019, in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Atlee was asked about working with Shah Rukh to which the director said, “I have a huge amount of love and respect for #SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on-screen in the 2018 movie Zero. While the actor has not officially announced any movie after that, he has reportedly signed three biggies – Atlee’s next, Pathan with YRF, and another film with Rajkumar Hirani.