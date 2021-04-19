Mumbai: Yesteryear Bollywood hit musician Shravan Kumar Rathod, who made ‘90s iconic songs, is currently hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19. Shravan Kumar’s health is critical and worsening day by day. According to Bollywood Hungama, since he has co-morbidities, his condition is serious. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan Decide Not to Bring Their Second Baby in Public

Shravan is admitted to Raheja Hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive. Doctors have told his sons, music directors Sanjeev-Darshan, that his condition has not worsened since his admission, but that it is still serious.

Shravan Kumar Rathod is a well-known music composer and is a member of the famous duo of music directors, Nadeem – Shravan. The duo were the most successful Bollywood music directors of the 1990s until the early 2000s. Their breakthrough soundtrack album was Aashiqui (1990), which sold 20 million units in India, and became the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack album of all time. Their success helped establish the music label T-Series.

Nadeem–Shravan composed soundtracks for many Hindi films, including Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Sadak (1991), Deewana (1992), Dil Ka Kya Kasoor (1992), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Rang (1993), Dilwale (1994), Raja (1995), Barsaat (1995), Agni Sakshi (1996), Jeet (1996), Raja Hindustani (1996), Pardes (1997), Sirf Tum (1999), Dhadkan (2000), Kasoor (2001), Hum Ho Gaye Aapke (2001), Raaz (2002), Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002), Dil Ka Rishta (2003), Andaaz (2003), Tumsa Nahi Dekha (2004), and Bewafaa (2005), among others.

In 2005, duo Nadeem–Shravan split. Dosti: Friends Forever was their last movie together. Nadeem started his own perfume and bag company and was also involved in solo compositions. Shravan was uninterested in continuing with his music and instead focused on the music careers of his sons (Sanjeev–Darshan) and movie production.