National Film Awards: Vipul Amrutlal Shah headed the 10 jury members team of the 68th National Film Awards held in the national capital on Friday. Vipul Shah, who happens to be the chairman of the national award jury took the final call as he along with his team watched a total sum of 66 films in a short period. Despite several challenges coming along the way, the jury has done a spectacular job in choosing the deserving films. Vipul Shah, sharing his experience stated that, “Being the chairman of the national award jury was an honor. It was for the Covid affected year 2020, where-in most of the films could not go ahead with the shoot and release so I was skeptical that there may not be enough quality films, but to our surprise there were many amazing films and deliberating on those films was a great honor. We have done our best, with full honesty and commitment. Watching 66 films in a short span of time was challenging and the entire jury was completely committed to the task and they have done a great job so my congratulations to all of them.”Also Read - Who is GV Prakash Kumar To Win National Film Awards For Best Music Direction For Soorarai Pottru

Meanwhile, Vipul Shah is all set to continue his Commando franchise on OTT. After the success of Human on Disney+ Hotstar, this incredible continuation of the Commando franchise in a Web series format sounds like a win-win for the platform and the producer both. Vipul Shah is all set to bring ‘The Kerela Story in theatres along with a untitled film on bank robbery. Also Read - National Film Awards 2022: Soorarai Pottru Awarded as Best Feature Film

Here are the names of winners of 68th National Film Awards-

Best Feature Film : Soorarai Pottru

: Soorarai Pottru Best Director : Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment : Tanhaji – The Unsung Hero

: Tanhaji – The Unsung Hero Best Actor : Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji – The Unsung Hero

: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji – The Unsung Hero Best Actress : Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru Best Supporting Actor : Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum among many others.

