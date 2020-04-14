Bollywood’s rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the sweetest duo and their latest chat during Kiara’s live chat on Instagram is the proof of it. Recently, the Guilty actor interacted with her fans with a live session and Sidharth crashed it, only to shower her with compliments. He also recommended his latest film Marjaavan to Kiara to watch during coronavirus lockdown. He even expressed that he has all ears for her during the live chat. Also Read - Masakali 2.0: Netizens Express Their Disappointment Over Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria Song With Hilarious Memes

During the live chat, he first wrote, "Looking Good" and the next thing he commented, "Watch Marjaavan". He also wrote, "Yes, all ears. I am listening."

Kiara also thanked Sidharth for his nice comments on the live chat and was all smiles reading his comments. Fans could not stop gushing over their cute banter.

Watch it here:



A while back, there were rumours that Sidharth Malhotra accompanied Kiara Advani on her vacay at African Safari.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth and Kiara will be next seen in Shershaah. While Sidharth play the titular role, Kiara will be playing his fiance, Dimple Cheema. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. It’s one of the most anticipated patriotic films being made on Indian army that is hitting the screens this year.

Sidharth’s film has been shot in parts of Jammu & Kashmir and it’s expected to bring him back into his success zone after the failure of Marjaavaan last year in which he played the role of a gangster.