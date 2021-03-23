Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter, Samara, turned a year older today and the Kapoor family is showering all their love on the 10-year-old. Actor Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram stories to wish the little one. Sharing her happy picture wearing a Christmas hat, she wrote, “Happy Birthday My Cutie phootie. Sams a big girl now”, she accompanied the post with heart and kisses emoticons. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Contestants To Pay Tribute To Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor To Appear As Special Guest

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a similar photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Samara.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is The Coolest New Mom in Her Zebra-Printed Pajama Set - Do You Like?

Neetu Kapoor shared, “Happy Birthday my precious dol. Love you too much. Wish I could be there with you today.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Newborn Son Turns 1 Month Old, Saba Shares His First Pic With Saif Ali Khan

Mommy Riddhima shared, “To my most precious! To the most beautiful girl – You have grown up so fine & you make me proud everyday! I love you my Sam. May your birthday sparkle just as much as you do! Happiest birthday my princess #samaraturns10”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Actor Neetu Kapoor will be making a comeback with this film. The senior actor, who was last seen in the 2013 flick Besharam returned to films after a gap of 7 years. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has several projects in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht.