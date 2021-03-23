Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter, Samara, turned a year older today and the Kapoor family is showering all their love on the 10-year-old. Actor Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram stories to wish the little one. Sharing her happy picture wearing a Christmas hat, she wrote, “Happy Birthday My Cutie phootie. Sams a big girl now”, she accompanied the post with heart and kisses emoticons. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Contestants To Pay Tribute To Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor To Appear As Special Guest

Alia Bhatt's wish For Samara

Alia Bhatt’s wish For Samara

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a similar photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Samara.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is The Coolest New Mom in Her Zebra-Printed Pajama Set - Do You Like?

Kareena Kapoor Khan's wish For Samara

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wish For Samara

Neetu Kapoor shared, “Happy Birthday my precious dol. Love you too much. Wish I could be there with you today.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Newborn Son Turns 1 Month Old, Saba Shares His First Pic With Saif Ali Khan

Neetu Kapoor's wish For Samara

Neetu Kapoor’s wish For Samara

Mommy Riddhima shared, “To my most precious! To the most beautiful girl – You have grown up so fine & you make me proud everyday! I love you my Sam. May your birthday sparkle just as much as you do! Happiest birthday my princess #samaraturns10”


Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Actor Neetu Kapoor will be making a comeback with this film. The senior actor, who was last seen in the 2013 flick Besharam returned to films after a gap of 7 years. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has several projects in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht.