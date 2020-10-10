Maqbool Khan’s recently direct-to-OTT release film Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, will now be the very first film to hit theatres after months. The film had a direct-to-OTT release on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex on October 2. Now, the film will release again on October 16, a day after theatres reopen with only 50% occupancy across the country. Also Read - School Reopening News | From Maharashtra to Uttarakhand, Delhi to Karnataka, Here's State-wise Updates on Resumption of Normal Classes

Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed movie theatres to reopen from October 15 with 50% occupancy in areas outside the containment zones across the country. Khaali Peeli, apart from OTT release, was also screened at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Earlier, trade analyst Komal Nahta, tweeted, “This should come as music to ears of filmbuffs & industry people, but as bad news for those who predicted Bollywood doom. 6 shows of Khaali Peeli in a make-shift Drive In cinema in Gurgaon at weekend are all sold out. One yesterday, two today and three tomorrow. At 999/- per car.”

Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and will release on Zee Ples on pay-per-view service on October 2. Khaali Peeli, a remake of Telugu film Taxiwala, is the debut production for director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Apart from Khaali Peeli, three Hollywood films will also release in theaters – My Spy, Force of Nature and The Rental. While My Spy will release on October 16, Force of Nature will release the following week, on October 23 and The Rental will hit theatres on October 30.