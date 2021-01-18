Dharma Productions has released the first look poster of their pan-India film titled Liger. Starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, it’s directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film looks like an out-and-out action entertainer with Vijay playing a boxer. His character has been compared with that of both Tiger and Lion and that’s the reason behind the film’s title – Tiger+Lion = Liger. Also Read - Fighter First Look Out Tomorrow, Watch Out For Ananya Panday-Vijay Devarakonda's Romance to Take Over

The details of Ananya’s character are not out yet but she’s playing a stylish diva who’s the love interest of the boxer. Dharma has promoted the film as its first attempt to go pan-India with five languages. Liger is being released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam together. Also Read - Bikini-Clad Ananya Panday Spotted in Ishaan Khatter's Video From Maldives, Fans Say 'Ananya Dikh Gayi'

Ananya released Vijay’s first look poster on social media with a caption that read, “Lion @DharmaMovies &

Tiger @PuriConnects. This duo embarking to cross all linguistic barriers and Roar togetherGrinning face with smiling eyes. Presenting Rowdy @TheDeverakonda as #LIGERBoxing glove And I’m so very excited and grateful to be part of this” (sic) Also Read - Deepika Padukone Birthday Party Photos: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Others Attend Actor’s Bash

Lion @DharmaMovies &

Tiger @PuriConnects

This duo embarking to cross all linguistic barriers and Roar together😁 Presenting Rowdy @TheDeverakonda as #LIGER🥊 And I’m so very excited and grateful to be part of this 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/F1nNlfMMM8 — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) January 18, 2021

This is Ananya fourth film after her debut with Student of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Khaali Peeli that released last year. Vijay is still basking in the success of his film Dear Comrade after impressing the audience with Arjun Reddy which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh by Shahid Kapoor.

Your thoughts on the poster and does it create enough excitement?