Mumbai: After the success of movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Baahubali among others, the film industry has announced a slew of period dramas that will be releasing in the period of next two years. The mythological texts – Ramayana and Mahabharata remain the background inspiration for most of these big-budget movies that are releasing in the next few months. SS Rajamouli's RRR, Om Raut's Adipurush, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana 3D are the three major movies that are going to convert the epic religious text into big-screen experiences.

Rajamouli is known to draw big inspirations from both Ramayana and Mahabharata in his stories. Even the story of Baahubali: The Conclusion showed its protagonist going on an exile following his mother's demand – a subplot taken from Ramayana. And now, in his next magnum opus RRR – he seems to have found ways to associate Ramayana references to his characters. In a beautiful poster of the film a few days back, Rajamouli revealed Alia Bhatt's first look from the film. The actor plays the role of 'Sita' in the film alongside Ram Charan who is playing a character named Alluri Sitharam Raju, and Jr NTR who is essaying the role of Komara Bheem.

In Om Raut's Adipurush, Prabhas who played the role of Baahubali in Rajamouli's movie, essays the role of Lord Ram. He is joined by Kriti Sanon in the role of Sita, Sunny Singh in the role of Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film is based on Ramayana and Raut is expected to give it a twisted appearance in terms of visual excellence.

For the other big-budget movie that’s a collaboration between Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and Namit Malhotra among others, Deepika Padukone has been finalised in the role of Sita. It’s a three-part elaborate series that is being jointly directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar. While Deepika will be spearheading this version of Ramayana, speculations have been rife about Hrithik Roshan playing the role of Lord Ram. As of now, nothing more has been revealed about the shooting details or the cast details while the other two projects based on Ramayana have already gone on the floors.

Apart from these three, director Aditya Dhar is making a film on Ashwaththama, the mythological character from Mahabharata in which Vicky Kaushal is playing the lead, while Akshay Kumar has begun the shoot for Ram Setu which is a movie set in Ayodhya and is about the values of Lord Ram. Actor Kangana Ranaut has also announced a movie based in Ayodhya and Ramayana titled Aparajita Ayodhya which is going to be the first film coming out from her production house Manikarnika Films.