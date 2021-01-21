Actor Jackie Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff has turned a year older today and she has ringed her birthday in style. Taking to Instagram, she shared a stunning bikini picture and 28 definitely looks good on her. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a red bikini and clicking a mirror selfie. Her perfectly fit body and tattoos will definitely grab your eyeballs. She captioned the post, “28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit.” Also Read - Disha Patani Rocks Bodycon Dresses Better Than Anyone Else, These Instagram Pics Are Proof!

Check Out The Picture Here:

Earlier today, Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories to post a funny video in which she and Krishna can be seen enacting a scene. Disha captioned it, “Happy b’day @kishushroff (sic).”

Tiger Shroff also shared a throwback picture with his sister Krishna Shroff and captioned it, “Happy birthday mere bhai stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be like @kishushroff (sic).”

Her mother Ayesha Shroff shared a gorgeous [picture of her daughter and captioned it, “Happy birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life.”

Krishna Shroff is a proud owner of an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018.