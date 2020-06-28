Actor Shah Rukh Khan made a striking post to thank his fans and admirers as he completed 28 years in the film industry. The actor posted a picture on social media that was clicked by his wife Gauri Khan and wrote a long note alongside. The superstar mentioned that he turned his passion into his profession 28 years back and everything changed ever since. He assured his fans that he’s not going anywhere and will keep on entertaining them for more years to come. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Supports Removal of 'Fair' From 'Fair & Lovely' in a Simple Instagram Post

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "Don't know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you." (sic). In his second tweet, he thanked Gauri for clicking the picture: "28 years and counting… and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment." (sic)

Shah Rukh stepped into the film industry in the year 1992 with the movie Deewana that released on June 25. The film featured him alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. SRK’s performance in the film as a man in love with a widow was appreciated by all. The actor went on to do negative characters in the films that followed – Baazigar (1993) and Darr (1993). It was in 1995 that Shah Rukh did Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that established him as the king of hearts and changed the actor’s future forever. The Aditya Chopra directorial put SRK in the league of the leading actors and he never looked back.

It’s been 28 years ever since a TV star who played the role of a soldier in the Doordarshan series Fauji in 1988 turned to the movies and became the biggest ever inspiration for those who are now termed as outsiders. We wish King Khan rules this industry for many more years to come!