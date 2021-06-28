New Delhi: Italian actor Michele Morrone has already won a million hearts with his role in the romantic drama 365 Days. However, there are reports that the actor has also been approached by Karan Johar for a Bollywood movie. Addressing the same he has said that his team has been approached for Bollywood projects. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reflects Back On 15-Year Journey In Bollywood: 'This Is What Growing Up In Film Industry Looks Like'

Michele Morrone mentioned that he would love to do a Hindi film and confirmed that he has been approached for Bollywood movies. “As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic. My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there. I don’t know much, but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome can be,” the actor told Bombay Times. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday OOTD Includes Asymmetric Top And Stylish Slit Skirt Worth Rs 37,523

On being pointed out that several famous Bollywood personalities follow him on social media, Michele Morrone said, “That’s amazing. I am honoured and humbled.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Karan Johar has contacted the Italian superstar offering a Bollywood film. “Michele Morrone was all anyone was talking about in 2020. Considering his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He is in talks to sign Michele up for a Bollywood film or as part of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of his production house,” ETimes quoted a source.

Michele Morrone became a sensation after his work in the Polish erotic drama show 365 Days. The series directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, grabbed headlines globally as fans went crazy over Michele Morrone’s performance. In the series, he played the role of gangster Massimo Torricelli opposite Anna-Maria Sieklucka who played the role of his lover.