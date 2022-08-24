Mandakini on breastfeeding scene in Ram Teri Ganga Maili: Veteran actor Mandakini is returning on-screen after a hiatus. She says her responsibilities towards her family are sorted today and therefore, she thought of getting back to facing the camera. In her latest conversation with news daily, Mandakini spoke about her popular film Ram Teri Ganga Maili and a particularly prominent scene that went on to become one of the most talked about scenes in the history of Indian cinema.Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Do You Know Ashok Kumar Starrer Naaz Was The First Hindi Film Shot Abroad?

Mandakini, who has just released her first single Maa O Maa, recalled Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili. When asked about the breastfeeding scene in the film that featured her alongside Raza Murad and Saeed Jaffrey, the yesteryear actor said it was aesthetically shot. She said the cleavage in the scene was 'technically' enhanced and it was made to look like a breastfeeding scene while it was not the one in reality.

MANDAKINI BREAKS SILENCE ON FILMING THE BREASTFEEDING SCENE IN RAJ KAPOOR’S RAM TERI GANGA MAILI

Mandakini told Hindustan Times, "First of all, it was not a breastfeeding scene, it was shot in such a way that it could look like one. If I go on to explain how it was done, it would be too long (a story). The cleavage that is seen on screen, you see so much of it, it is all technically done." She compared the scene with how sexuality is filmed today in the movies. The veteran actor said the scene in question was nothing as compared to the bold scenes in films today. "But the way skin show is done in today's times, that was nothing. We should not be even talking about it. It (her scene) was also a pure form. Nowadays, it is all about sexuality," she said.

Mandakini was loved for her performance in the 1985 movie. She was cast opposite Rajiv Kapoor (Narendra), Raj Kapoor’s son as the damsel from the hills who falls in love with the ‘shehri babu’ and later, goes in search of him, only to land up in a brothel. All this while, she carries Narendra’s child and finally meets him the day he is getting married to someone else. The film was a hit among the masses and earned appreciation for both the director and the actors.