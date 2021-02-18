Yash Raj Films finally announced its slate of popular movies this year. The movies that were either delayed or halted because of the nationwide lockdown last year, are finally seeing the light of the day. In an official announcement made on Wednesday evening, YRF announced the release dates of five of its highly-anticipated movies – Prithviraj, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 83 To Release in June, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in April, Here's All We Know!

The Aditya Chopra-led studio has been making waves on social media for a big line-up that includes the movies starring Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor among others. The first among the list is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 19. It features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

The second film to hit the screens is Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is a sequel to the banner’s 2005 blockbuster crime comedy. Directed by Varun V Sharma, it features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi (of Gilly Boy fame) and Sarvari Vagh (of The Forgotten Army). Bunty Aur Babli 2 is releasing on April 23.

The audience will get to see Ranbir Kapoor taking over the screens three years after his last outing – Sanju. The actor is bringing Karan Malhotra-directed Shamshera to theatres in June. Also starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the movie will be released on June 25. The film is set in the 1800s and shows the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

Next up is Ranveer Singh‘s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film has been booked for release on August 27. Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, the film also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey who was seen in Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy in the year 2071.

Akshay Kumar‘s much-awaited period drama – Prithviraj will be hitting the screens on November 5. The film was scheduled to have a big Diwali release last year. And the makers have ensured that it gives the audience the same Diwali entertainment that it was supposed to. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar along with Akshay.

So you have got your calendar now… gear up!