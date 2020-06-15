Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at the age of 34 leaving the whole nation in shock. Amid tributes and condolence, his bucket list of 50 wishes has gone viral on social media. Last year, the Chhichhore actor jotted down the list of 50 wishes that he wanted to accomplish. The list ranged from Iron Man triathlon to help women train in self-defense, his long list is leaving many eyes teary-eyed. Out of the 50 wishes, the Kedarnath actor had fulfilled 12 wishes. Also Read - Did Sushant Singh Rajput Send Rhea Chakraborty Back Home Before Committing Suicide?
The list includes:
♦ Learn How to Fly a Plane
♦ Train for Iron Man triathlon
♦ Learn Morse Code
♦ Kelp Kids Learn About Space
♦ Play Tennis With a Champion
♦ Do Four Clap Push-up
♦ Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week
♦ Dive in a Blue-hole
♦ Perform the Double-Slit experiment
♦ Plant 1000 Trees
♦ Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
♦ Send Kids for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
♦ Meditate in Kailash
♦ Play Poker with a Champ
♦ Write a Book
♦ Visit CERN
♦ Paint aurora borealis
♦ Attend another NASA workshop
♦ 6 pack abs in 6 months
♦ Swim in Cenotes
♦ Teach Coding to visually impaired
♦ Spend a Week in a Jungle
♦ Understand Vedic Astrology
♦ Disneyland
♦ Visit Ligo
♦ Raise a horse
♦ Learn at least 10 Dance forms
♦ Work for Free Education
♦ Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope
♦ Learn KRIYA Yoga
♦ Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋
♦ Shoot an Active Volcano
♦ Learn How to Farm
♦ Teach dance to kids
♦ Be an Ambidextrous Archer Finish reading the entire Resnick – Halliday physics book
♦ Understand Polynesian astronomy
♦ Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
♦ Play Chess with a Champion
♦ Own a Lamborghini
♦ Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna
♦ Perform experiments of Cymatics
♦ Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
♦ Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
♦ Learn to Surf
♦ Work in AI & exponential technologies
♦ Learn Capoeira
♦ Travel through Europe by train
Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and as per police reports, his cause of death was due to hanging. It is also believed that he was suffering from depression and has been receiving treatment for the same. However, the latest reports suggest that he stopped taking anti-depressant pills which deteriorated his health. His last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans crematorium today in Mumbai. His father KK Singh, other family members, friend Mahesh Shetty and rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty have reached the hospital and will be heading for his last rites.