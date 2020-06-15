Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at the age of 34 leaving the whole nation in shock. Amid tributes and condolence, his bucket list of 50 wishes has gone viral on social media. Last year, the Chhichhore actor jotted down the list of 50 wishes that he wanted to accomplish. The list ranged from Iron Man triathlon to help women train in self-defense, his long list is leaving many eyes teary-eyed. Out of the 50 wishes, the Kedarnath actor had fulfilled 12 wishes. Also Read - Did Sushant Singh Rajput Send Rhea Chakraborty Back Home Before Committing Suicide?

Check out the tweets here:

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send 💯 KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

26. Visit LIGO. 🌇

27. Raise a horse 🐎

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾

29. Work for Free Education 📚

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘‍♂️

32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋

34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick – Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and as per police reports, his cause of death was due to hanging. It is also believed that he was suffering from depression and has been receiving treatment for the same. However, the latest reports suggest that he stopped taking anti-depressant pills which deteriorated his health. His last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans crematorium today in Mumbai. His father KK Singh, other family members, friend Mahesh Shetty and rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty have reached the hospital and will be heading for his last rites.