Aryan Khan's Lawyer's arguments: Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the bail hearing of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Munmun Dhamecha to Thursday after the lawyers of the accused argued against NCB in court. Both Aryan and Arbaaz were represented by senior advocate Amit Desai on Wednesday while senior advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh argued for Munmun in court. The proceedings began around 4 pm on Wednesday when Desai argued that there is no case against the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and yet he is under custody for over 20 days in the Mumbai drugs case.

Here are the five major arguments that Aryan Khan’s lawyer made in the court on Wednesday: