83 Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Even though Ranveer Singh starrer is getting a positive response from critics and viewers, the movie continues to struggle at the box office. On the day of Christmas, the movie earned Rs 16 crore which is a slight rise from its opening day collection. As reported by Box Office India, the film saw growth in 30-35% region on day two. “83 (Hindi) has collected around 16 crore net on day two to take its two days to 28 crore net with growth on day two set to be in the 30-35% region. The growth should have been more for the film as the opening day came out low and more importantly it was a national holiday for Xmas,” cited the Box Office India’s report.Also Read - 83 Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Gives Tough Competition To Sooryavanshi In Delhi and Bengaluru

The movie had earned approximately Rs 13-14 crore on day one. This means that the total collection of the movie so far is Rs 28 crore. Earlier it was reported that the film majorly earned a positive response only in tier-one cities. It will be interesting to see if Sunday will bring some big jump for the movie on Box office. Also Read - Virat Kohli Reviews Ranveer Singh's Movie '83-The Film' Based on Kapil Dev-Led India's WC Triumph

83 is a sports drama based on India’s historic cricket World Cup victory of the year 1983. In the movie, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev under whose captaincy, India won the World Cup. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. Apart from Hindi, the movie has also been released in Tamil and Telugu. Also Read - Here's How Much Kapil Dev and His 1983 World Cup Winning Team Charge for Ranveer Singh's Movie '83'

Have you watched 83 yet? Did you like it?