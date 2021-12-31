83 Box Office Collection Week One: Despite gaining a positive response from film critics, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has not performed well on Box Office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has earned close to Rs 78 crore (Rs 71.87 crore exactly) in its week one. While the movie earned Rs 12.64 crore on the day of its release, it saw a jump on the second day with Rs 16.95 crore. The earnings of the movie increased on Sunday as well, when it earned Rs 17.41 crore. However, it saw a major dip from Monday onwards with Rs 7.29 crore, Rs 6.70 crore, Rs 5.67 crore and Rs 5.21 crore on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.Also Read - Kabir Khan on Secularism, 83 Box Office, Friendship With Salman Khan, And Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 | Interview

#83TheFilm gets an open week again, needs to score during holiday period to cover lost ground… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr, Tue 6.70 cr, Wed 5.67 cr, Thu 5.21 cr. Total: ₹ 71.87 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS… NOTE: Day 6 and 7 are without #Delhi. pic.twitter.com/564F9wd71Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2021

The first week's box office collection of 83 shows that the movie struggled to earn despite Christmas and festive holidays.

83 is a sports drama based on India’s historic cricket World Cup victory of the year 1983. In the movie, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev under whose captaincy, India won the World Cup. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. Apart from Hindi, the movie has also been released in Tamil and Telugu.

