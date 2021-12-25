83 Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh starrer movie is getting a positive response from the audience. The movie, which is based on India’s 1983 World Cup victory has impressed fans. On its day one, the movie witnessed a decent footfall in theatres. As per a Box Office India report, the movie earned approximately Rs 13-14 crore on its day one. The movie earned almost as much as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi in Delhi and Bengaluru. However, in Gujarat, the film is trailing Sooryavanshi by a big margin. Reportedly, in Gujarat, 83 has earned only 20% of what Sooryavanshi gained on its release date. For the unversed, Sooryavanshi had earned Rs 26.29 on its opening day. Reportedly, the film majorly earned a positive response only in tier-one cities. However, considering the Christmas and the Sunday ahead – it is expected that the earnings for 83 will go up in the coming days.Also Read - Virat Kohli Reviews Ranveer Singh's Movie '83-The Film' Based on Kapil Dev-Led India's WC Triumph

83 is a sports drama based on India's historic cricket World Cup victory of the year 1983. In the movie, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev under whose captaincy, India won the World Cup. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. Apart from Hindi, the movie has also been released in Tamil and Telugu.

Have you watched the movie yet? If not, what are you waiting for? Also Read - Hum Jeet Gaye, Mumma! Ranveer Singh Shares Emotional ‘83 Moment’ Where His Mother Lifts Original World Cup Trophy