83 Box Office Report: Actor Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has reached past Rs 50 crore at the Box Office after its four-day run. The Kabir Khan-directorial earned Rs 54.29 after wrapping up its first Monday at Rs 7.29 crore. The film opened at Rs 12.64 crore. The collection of 83 hasn’t fallen at par with the huge hype that the film generated even before the COVID era.Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home on Its Way to Proud Rs 200 Crore in India, Check Detailed Box Office Report

With the kind of anticipation among the masses, and the huge promotional campaign that the film did, it was expected to reach or at least be around Rs 100 crore at the Box Office by the end of its opening weekend. However, seems like the massive wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the surprising performance of Pushpa: The Rise Part I hit the film. Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home India Box Office: Rs 200 Crore Seems a Cakewalk For This Marvel Biggie Now

Check the detailed Box Office collection of 83 here:

Friday: Rs 12.64 crore

Saturday: Rs 16.95 crore

Sunday: Rs 17.41 crore

Monday: Rs 7.29 crore

Total: Rs 54.29 crore Also Read - 83 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Starrer Struggles Even On Christmas | Detailed Figures

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is running fabulously at the Indian Box Office even in its second week. Despite all the fresh releases, the Marvel biggie continues to attract the audience to the theatres, even those who are not MCU’s fans (because the fans must have watched it in the first week itself). The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer has cemented a strong base for the Spider-Man movies in India. The film is now running at Rs 179.37 crore (nett) after 12 days at the ticket window. The film collected Rs 4.45 crore on its second Monday after earning Rs 26.85 crore in its second weekend at the Box Office.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on 83!