83′ Trailer release: Tuesday began on a great note for the fans of actor Ranveer Singh as the makers of his upcoming film 83′ finally released the trailer today. Starring Ranveer as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, the film narrates the journey of India's win against West Indies in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and the trailer does justice to the emotions, the passion and the anticipation.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83′ is a cricket drama, based on the extraordinary true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unbelievable. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 24 as the big Christmas release this year.

Check out the trailer of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukonés 83′ here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While Ranveer Singh steps into the shoes of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, it’s a Kabir Khan Films Production and is releasing in multiple languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. 83′ is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.