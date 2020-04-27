Speculations were rife that the makers of actor Ranveer Singh‘s ’83 are thinking of releasing the film on a digital platform rather than waiting for the theatres to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown. However, in an interview with news agency PTI, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment – Shibashish Sarkar refuted the rumours and said they are not thinking to release ’83 on any digital platform for the next few months. He said there’s no question about the film not having a theatrical release for the next few months and they are right now focussing more on completing the post-production work. Also Read - 30 Tamil Producers Back OTT Release Decision, Say They Have to Recover Investment

Sarkar added that they will start thinking on the lines only if the situation gets worse in the next six months. He was quoted saying, "There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director, we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for the next few months. We will first complete the film then we will wait. If six or nine months down the line the situation becomes much worse we will take a call at that time. There is no hurry."

Various media reports suggested that a digital platform was ready to offer Rs 143 crore to the makers of '83 to buy the rights of its release and the team was thinking on the same. However, Sarkar mentioned that there's no discussion happening with any digital platform for a straight release. "Everybody has shown interest in this project but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently. We will wait for the next four to six months before taking any further call," he said.

Also featuring Deepika Padukone alongside Ranveer, ’83 was originally slated to the hit the screens on April 10. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and stars many talented actors in the supporting cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Hardy Sandhu and Boman Irani among others.