The two months of the coronavirus lockdown that the Indian government imposed to curb the increasing infection of COVID-19 saw the industry turning upside down. Apart from the financial loss and looking ahead at an uncertain future, the industry witnessed huge emotional losses also. Here's the list of the nine big things that happened in Bollywood during the lockdown that make us difficult to move past this dreadful phase:

1. Zoa Morani-Kiran Kumar tested positive for the coronavirus

In late March, actor Zoa Morani, her sister Shaza Morani and father, producer Karim Morani were found infected with COVID-19. Later, in May, veteran actor Kiran Kumar also contracted the virus. However, all of them recovered and emerged as winners in their battle against the virus. At the beginning of April, singer Kanika Kapoor, who was found COVID-19 positive before the lockdown was announced, also got recovered.

2. Irrfan Khan passed away

On April 29, the industry mourned the loss of one of its finest actors ever. Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode leaving the entire country in tears. The actor’s funeral was attended by his friends – directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Basu and comedian Kapil Sharma.

3. Rishi Kapoor passed away

Just a day after Irrfan Khan passed away, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also breathed his last at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 30. The fans had not even absorbed the news of Irrfan passing away when the photos of a grieving Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surfaced over news channels.

4. Actors committed suicide

While the lockdown was intended to make the most of your time at home and spend quality moments with your loved ones, for some, it became a reason to trigger anxiety and mental illness. In May, two TV actors committed suicides out of depression. Actor Manmeet Grewal hanged himself to a ceiling fan after living under financial stress and no work due to lockdown. Actor Preksha Mehta, too, did the same and in her suicide note mentioned that she was fed up from her life.

5. Kartik Aaryan posted a video promoting domestic violence

Kartik Aaryan was one of the popular Bollywood celebrities who kept himself available on social media to entertain fans during the lockdown. He kept posting videos about his lifestyle during the lockdown and how he has been managing at home with his mother and sister. However, one video that he posted on Instagram landed him in trouble. He probably was too naive to realise that when he showed himself pulling his sister’s hair and pretending to throw her out of the balcony after she didn’t cook as per his expectations, he was actually encouraging domestic violence. As he received the backlash, Kartik deleted the video.

6. Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding announcement

In the middle of the lockdown, South star Rana Daggubati announced that he was getting married to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. The families organised an official Roka ceremony and the pictures of the same went viral on social media. Rana and Miheeka looked great together and their happy pictures brought a sense of smile on the faces of many fans. The duo will be getting married in August this year.

7. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s personal life in the news

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent him a divorce notice in May alleging that he has been an absent father and an irresponsible husband who also cheated on her and insulted her in front of his friends from the industry. Later, the actor’s niece came out to accuse Nawaz’s younger brother Minazuddin Siddiqui of sexual harassment and attempt to rape.

8. Zaira Wasim made a controversial tweet

The former actor is now popular for speaking her mind on social media. After asking the followers to not shower her with praises for her views on issues, Zaira quoted a verse from the holy Quran to allegedly justify the locust attacks and the floods in the country. The Dangal actor came under the ire of many social media users who alleged that she was using religion to justify her bigotry.

10. Priyanka Chopra deemed a hypocrite for supporting black lives matter

Towards the end of the lockdown in India, a huge movement shaped up in America and then slowly spread through the rest of the world. This was Americans demanding justice for the murder of George Floyd, a black citizen in the US who was pinned down by the neck and murdered by a policeman. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who’s married to American citizen Nick Jonas, participated in the protests and talked about #BlackLivesMatter on social media, she had to face the wrath of people from India where people questioned her for endorsing the fairness creams in her own country.