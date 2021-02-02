Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor and had given impeccable performances in films such as Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Dil Bechara among many others. While he found his way to the audience’s hearts simply because of his acting prowess, he also emerged as the favourite of many directors and producers in the industry. However, owing to the part and parcel of the show-business, the actor also lost out on many opportunities, and some of the films he rejected went on to become super successful at the Box Office. Here’s the list of the nine movies that SSR rejected in his career including AndhaDhun and Padmaavat. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Drug Case: NCB Detains Assistant Director Rishikesh Pawar, Close Friend of Late Actor

Here we bring you Top Hits That Sushant Rejected:

Ram Leela:



Ram Leela, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, was first offered to Sushant Singh Rajput. It is believed that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered the role of Ram Rajari to the late actor but he could not commit as he had other movie contracts lined up. Finally, he decided to leave the role.

AndhaDhun:

AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan wanted to cast Sushant during in the film. However, things did not work out as planned and later, the role was offered to Ayushmann Khurrana.

Kabir Singh:

The makers of Kabir Singh first offered the role to Sushant and Arjun Kapoor. After both the actors rejected the film, they offered the role to Shahid Kapoor.

RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter:

The John Abraham starrer was first offered to Sushant but he opted out.

Half Girlfriend:

The makers first considered Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon for the film based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel.

Befikre:

Aditya Chopra wanted to cast Vaani Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput after their hit pairing in Shudh Desi Romance. However, due to some reasons, Ranveer Singh was offered the role.

Bajirao Mastani:

Bajirao Mastani, which grossed Rs 350 crore at the box office, was first offered to the late actor but he couldn’t do the film as he didn’t have the dates needed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Padmaavat:

Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that turned out to be a huge hit – Padmaavat – was offered to Sushant. It so happened that he was under contract with Yash Raj Films till 2015. It was a three-movie contract, out of which two were made – Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. The third film was a major project by Shekhar Kapur, Paani. However, it could not be made due to creative differences between Kapur and Aditya Chopra.

Fitoor:

The film was offered to Sushant Singh Rajput for the lead role but he turned the offer down due to his busy shooting schedule.

Sushant’s last film remains Nitesh Tiwari-directed Chhichhore that was released in the year 2019. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite him and it ironically talked about not giving up on life. On June 14, 2020, Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his duplex rented flat in a posh building in Bandra. Three premier agencies in the country – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) – are probing into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but nothing concrete has emerged from any investigation.