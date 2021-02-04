Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is currently busy completing her projects and other work commitments before she delivers her baby. Taking to Instagram, she shared a boomerang video where she can be seen posing happily as she holds her baby bump. She can be seen clad in an ice blue gown and her pregnancy glow is absolutely unmissable. She glammed it up with kohled-up eyes and a dash of pink blush on her cheeks. Also Read - Adipurush: Massive Fire Breaks Out On Sets of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Starrer On First Day Of Shoot, No Casualties

She captioned it, “9 months and going strong #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS. (sic)” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Tiny Bag is More Expensive Than Her Kaftan Dress

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor)



Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared her yet another look from the shoot where she can be seen clad in a pink gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor)



The Veere Di Wedding actor has entered in her ninth month and is expected to deliver her second child in March 2021. Confirming the same, Saif had told Filmfare, Suddenly this guy is going to walk up to me and say ‘Hi’ and I would be like ‘Where? What?! Ya, we are being a bit casual about it but we are also very excited.”

In August 2020, Saif and Kareena announced their pregnancy and wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is postponed to December 2021 release due to coronavirus pandemic. She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.