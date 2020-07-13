Actor Jaaved Jaaferi‘s father and legendary comedian Jagdeep passed away recently due to age-related ailments. Now, in a heartfelt note to thank all for their prayers and condolences, Jaaved took to Twitter and mentioned how his father led a life that commands inspiration and respect. He revealed that the late actor worked from the age of 10 after his father’s demise and even lived on the footpath in Mumbai. Jaaved said that his father did many odd jobs before stepping into the film industry as a child artiste after which there was no looking back for him. Also Read - Meezan Jaaferi Remembers 'Dada' Jagdeep in a Heartfelt Post, Reveals His Last Words to Him

A part of his post on Twitter read, “From 10 to 81,all he breathed and lived was film. After losing his father at 7 and losing everything else that existed of a good life after the partition, it was a head to head combat with poverty and survival on the footpath’s of Mumbai. An 8 yr old with his mother thrown head first into the ruthless ocean called Mumbai. It was either sink or swim. So he swam. From working in small scale tin factories, to making kites, selling soap, to walking behind a Maalishwala holding his canister of oil and shouting ‘Maalish, tel maalish’. At 10 yrs of age what destiny choose for him, as the light at the end of the tunnel, was cinema.” Also Read - Jaaved Jaaferi on Father Jagdeep's Demise: Our Father Gave 70 Years to Industry And Got a Lot of Love

The Salaam Namastey actor went on to mention how both he and his siblings were told about the stories of their father’s mental strength and the way he sailed through the worst times. The actor said that his father had seen everything from poverty, hunger to extreme stardom. Jaaved added that his father always used to tell all the kids about the importance of having faith, dedication, and positivity in life.

While concluding the post, he mentioned, “To end, l would like to quote his favourite couplet which his mother quoted under dire straits and which he constantly used as a reminder – ‘Woh manzil kya, jo aasaani se teh ho; Woh raahi kya, jo thak kar baith jaaye’.”