Mumbai: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap opened up about receiving hate messages for discussing sex, pregnancy and drugs with parents in her vlogs. For those who don't know, Aaliyah runs a YouTube channel and shares videos covering her daily activities. Recently, she shared several videos on her YouTube channel in which she discussed the subjects of sex, teenage pregnancy, and drugs with her parents Anurag and Aarti Bajaj.

In a chat show, she opened up on creating social media content. She said that she received messages such as 'How can you talk about such things with your parents?'. She also said that she recently shared her lingerie pictures on social media as part of brand endorsement but people trolled her and some of it even related it to not conforming to the culture of India. She said, "I want people to like me but not everyone can like you."

She also addressed the Me Too allegations made by actor Payal Ghosh against her father Anurag Kashyap and how it affected her. She said that allegations bothered her a lot since it was a misrepresentation of her father's character. She further added that those who are close to him know that he is like a 'soft teddy bear'.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap had been working on the post-production of his next, Dobaaraa from home. The film has Taapsee Pannu and it will be a reunion with her after Manmarziyaan. Dobaaraa will also star Pavail Gulati in the lead role. The team had wrapped up the shooting of the sci-fi thriller in March earlier this year.