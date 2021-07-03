Mumbai: Bollywood star Aamir Khan has announced a divorce with wife Kiran Rao. The couple recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. Also Read - Uttarakhand to Get Third CM Within 4 Months Today; All Eyes on BJP Legislature Party Meeting | LIVE Udpates

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao issued a joint statement announcing the news and mentioned that they will co-parent the son Azad Rao Khan. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” the statement read. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Twist: Bhavani Laughs At Sayi's Prank, Is It Time For Change In Their Equation?

Aamir and Kiran also mentioned that they had decided to separate sometime back and now are comfortable to formally announce the same. “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about,” the statement further read. Also Read - Karnataka: Vaccination Centre Denies Shots To Menstruating Women, Asks Them to Come After 5 Days

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” the joint statement concluded.

Aamir Khan married film director Kiran Rao in 2005. He was previously married to Reena Dutta for fifteen years. However, they decided to part ways in 2002.