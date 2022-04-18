Aamir Khan Celebrates Baisakhi: Actor Aamir Khan surely knows to connect with the masses both on-screen as well as off-screen. The actor recently invited social media influencer Ruhee Dosani and her family for Baisakhi celebrations at his house. Ruhee travelled all the way from Canada to celebrate the occasion with her family. The influencer drank Lassi and grooved to Bhangra beats with Mr Perfectionist. The Lal Singh Chaddha actor also served halwa to Ruhee and her family. Check out this picture of Aamir with Ruhee’s family:Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Stuns in a Pink Manish Malhotra Saree at Ranbir-Alia Wedding - See Pics

Ruhee is a Die-Hard Aamir Fan!

Ruhee who claims to be a die-hard Aamir fan reached out to Aamir asking him if he would celebrate the festival with her. The actor not just agreed but even went ahead to invite her family as well. Ruhee shared a few pictures and video on her Instagram handle. The influencer captioned her post, “Saare zameen par, also still can’t get over the fact that we celebrated Vaisakhi with Aamir Sir! Swipe right to check out mumma Dosani’s moves #Baisakhi #CreateTogether.” Ruhee also shared a reel in which she and Aamir could be seen doing bhangra to Dhol Jageero Da. Check out this post by Ruhee on her Instagram handle: Also Read - Ahead of Ranbir-Alia's Wedding, Ladkevale Gears up For Epic Dance Performance - Check Viral Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhee Dosani (@ruheedosani)

Also Read - Bank Holidays 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For Four Consecutive Days, Complete Important Work Before April 14

Aamir Khan Grooves To Bhangra Beats!

The reel shows the influencer reaching the Laal Singh Chaddha actor’s house with her family. Aamir can be seen opened the door as he greeted Ruhee with a warm hug. The actor introduced his mother Zeenat Hussain to the guests. Ruhee’s mom made halwa as Aamir assisted her. The day was filled with the host serving halwa to the guests, drinking lassi and grooving to bhangra beats.

Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer 1994 film, Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 11 this year.

For more updates check out this space at India.com.