Speculations were rife that actor Aamir Khan has sent money for those affected by COVID-19 and lockdown by hiding it in some wheat bags. A TikTok post about the same went viral a few days back claiming that the superstar wanted to make sure that people who are already doing well in these difficult times should not be the one taking away from those who are in genuine need of food money, therefore, he hid an amount of Rs 15000 in wheat bags weighing 1 kg and sent for distribution. However, turns out the news was fake. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Daughter Ira Khan Deck up For Niece Zayn Khan's Mrs Serial Killer Premiere

Aamir took to social media on Monday morning to put a rest to the rumours and said even though it seems like a good gesture, he didn’t send any money in wheat packets. His tweet read, “Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn’t want to reveal himself!

a." (sic)

— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

Aamir is one of the actors in the industry who is actively using his stardom and position among people to talk about issues that really matter. The actor has been associated with save water campaigns for years and has also been working towards providing water facilities to various drought-hit areas in Maharashtra.

In these trying times when the entire world is fighting with a pandemic, the Hindi film industry has shown exemplary courage and set a great example of unity and inspiration. Not just Aamir, but most celebs in the industry namely Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, and Ajay Devgn among others have been working towards motivating others and making big donations to various government funds and individual associations to help people.