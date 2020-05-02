Aamir Khan was all decked up and ready to watch Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpai starrer Mrs Serial Killer as it premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2020. The film also marks the debut of Dangal actor’s niece Zayn Khan. Taking to Instagram, Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram to share a family picture as they all get ready to watch the film. In the photo, Aamir can be seen all suited up while wife Kiran Rao is clad in a green dress and daughter Ira dressed up in a yellow saree. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 28: Aamir Khan Sends Hidden Money in Wheat Flour Packets to The Needy, Claims a TikTok Video

Sharing a slew of pictures, she wrote a long post which reads, “And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I’m so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we’ll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I’m sorry we weren’t physically with you. But I’m sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry #zanyforzayn #hottie #sisterlove #proud #tearsofjoy #celebrate #debut #zaynmariekhan.” (sic) Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan Warned Aamir Khan About Working With Kajol, Says 'She is Very Bad, Unfocused'

Take a look at the photos:



Helmed by Shirish Kunder, the film is based on a doctor getting jailed for string of shocking murders and his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence. The film also features Mohit Raina in pivotal role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on December 25, 2020. Speaking about his role, he told Hindustan Times, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”