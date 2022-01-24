Ira Khan’s viral pics: Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan loves to wear sarees and this time, she wore the one gifted to her by her boyfriend’s mom, Pritam Shikhare. Ira took to social media to drop pictures of herself wearing a white cotton saree teamed up with a red blouse as she posed with Nupur and his mom. All the pictures are currently going viral on the internet with fans showering love on the couple and praising Ira for looking absolutely pretty in that six-yard wonder.Also Read - Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan And BF Nupur Kiss, Snuggle Each Other in Mushy Pics

While in one picture, Pritam Shikhare poses with the two kids, in another picture, Nupur holds Ira from the waist. The star kid thanked her boyfriend's mom for the lovely gift in the caption of her post on Instagran. She wrote, "Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday! @pritam_shikhare thank for the saree! Please don't miss the handbags! (sic)."



Ira and Nupur have been dating each other for a long time now. Last year during Christmas, the couple even celebrated holidays with Ira’s father, Aamir Khan, in Germany. She had put up several pictures of herself all dressed up for the festival, being clicked with her superstar dad.

In another set of pictures posted earlier this month, Ira flaunted her saree skills by wearing a beautiful Khadi saree from her late mom’s closet. She had captioned her post as, “Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I’ve decided I’m going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don’t own that many so I’m going to raid various people’s closets 😊 that way I don’t even need place in my closet for them🙈 This is mom’s. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree (sic).”

Ira is an aspiring filmmaker. She keeps making videos to hone her filmmaking skills. Fans can’t wait to see her joining the industry soon.