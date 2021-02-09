Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has once again spoken out on suffering from depression. In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, she mentioned how she has been putting up a strong face for the world and struggling to even smile for the cameras. The theatre director said that even though she had promised that she would be talking about her mental health regularly, she’s caught up with her new job. Also Read - Ira Khan Dating Aamir Khan’s Fitness Coach Nupur Shikhare? Here’s What We Know So Far!

Ira, who has been quite active on social media to update the followers about her mental health, said, "I'd go to work, cry and go to sleep', while explaining how tough these days have been. Sharing an incident where she had to suppress her real feelings, Ira mentioned that she had recently attended the wedding of a cousin where she really understood the extent of her struggle. She said that she was happy for the couple and her cousin Zayn Marie Khan but she had to put a lot of effort to smile for pictures. Ira added that she wanted to participate in the wedding and not just lie in bed all on her own.

She took to Instagram to share the video with a caption that read, "Hello again FT. Wiza TRIGGER WARNING: It's not a happy, positive video. It's not an unhappy, negative video either. But I'm.. blah and if you're low, it may or may not be the best thing to watch. You be the judge. And clearly, I mumble. A lot. Will be more conscious next time." (sic)

It was in October last year that Ira first talked about being diagnosed with clinical depression. In a video she shared on Instagram, she mentioned that she has been to a doctor and has been facing depression for the last four years. “For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better,” she wrote in the post.